COVID-19 cases in PH breach 2 million mark

Staff Report4 hours ago

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines since the pandemic started has breached the 2 million mark, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Wednesday.

In its health bulletin on September 1, the DOH reported 14,216 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,003,955.

Of this number, 140,949 remain active, said the DOH.

The DOH also reported 18,754 new recoveries and 86 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and death toll to 1,829,473 and 33,533, respectively.

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19. Mahalaga rin na tayo ay mag-isolate at makipagugnayan sa barangay health officers kung tayo ay may sintomas ng COVID-19. ,” the DOH said.

“Ang maagang konsultasyon at pagpapatest ay makatutulong upang maputol ang hawaan sa mga bahay, komunidad, at sa mga lugar na pinagtatrabahuhan,” DOH added. (NM)

