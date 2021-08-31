LOOK: Family buried alive, survives Bohol landslide

A family was buried alive—but were eventually rescued—in a landslide in Bohol on Monday afternoon.

Getafe town Station Chief Police Lt. Nelson Lodripas said concerned citizens reached out to them to seek help in rescuing a family who was buried alive at a quarry site, reported ABS-CBN News.

The victims were identified as mother Elizabeth Cuajo, father Franco Torremocha, and their son. They were immediately brought to a hospital for their recovery.

According to Lodripas, the family was at the quarry site to gather rocks to sell due to poverty. (NM)