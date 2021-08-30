UAE passports rank first in Arab region with visa-free access to 175 countries

The Henley Passport Index has categorized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passports as most powerful in the Arab world and 15th globally providing access to 175 countries without a visa.

The Henley index assessed the passports most suitable for travel in terms of destinations that holders can access without a prior visa and the UAE is the only Arab country among the top 20 countries in 2021 in terms of ranking.

Among the Arab countries, Qatar has grabbed a second slot and 59 globally while Kuwait came third and ranked 60 globally which was followed by Bahrain fourth in the Arab world and 68 globally. The Sultanate of Oman ranked fifth in the Arab world (70 globally).

The Henley index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and includes 199 passports and 227 different travel destinations. (AW)