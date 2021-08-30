Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fancy car number plates fetch up to AED 36 million in Dubai

An auction for fancy car number plates has fetched AED 36.27 million in Dubai.

Among the plates, E-55 topped the list and was sold at AED 3.64 million that was followed by W-29 which fetched AED 2.5 million.

The X-35 number drew AED 2.48 million while V-88888 was sold at AED 0.99 million and V-9999 fetched AED 0.86 million.

The RTA had put out 100 fancy plates for bidding at the auction. (AW)

