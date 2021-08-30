Fancy car number plates fetch up to AED 36 million in Dubai

An auction for fancy car number plates has fetched AED 36.27 million in Dubai.

Among the plates, E-55 topped the list and was sold at AED 3.64 million that was followed by W-29 which fetched AED 2.5 million.

The X-35 number drew AED 2.48 million while V-88888 was sold at AED 0.99 million and V-9999 fetched AED 0.86 million.

The RTA had put out 100 fancy plates for bidding at the auction. (AW)