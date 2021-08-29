UK’s oldest man bares secrets to staying healthy at 109 years old

The UK’s oldest man has said that he could live longer by having fish and chips for dinner every Friday.

John Tinniswood, 109, celebrated his birthday earlier this month and as a tip for living a full life, he said, “never exceed what you can normally do.”

“Otherwise you’re going to injure yourself either physically or mentally. So stay within your limits of what you can do,” he added.

Asked whether he had any advise for long life, he replied that it would be “impudent” and that “we should let each do as they want”.

Tinniswood received a telegram from the Queen, ninth one he has received since turning 100. Previously married, he had tied the knot with his wife, Blodwen, in 1942 and they had one daughter together, Susan, in 1943 and were married for 44 years before Blodwen died in 1986.

The UK’s oldest man Henry Allingham, died at the age of 113 in 2009 while the oldest woman in the UK on record was Charlotte Hughes, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 115. (AW)