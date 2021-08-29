UAE to begin issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travelers from August 30

The United Arab Emirates will start issuing visas again for tourists who are vaccinated against COVID-19 on August 30.

In a report on state news agency WAM, the decision also covered people coming in from countries from which the UAE had previously barred entry due to rising COVID-19 cases.

RELATED STORY: Dubai leading the path for global tourism recovery

Visitors from countries that were previously banned by the UAE must undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

UAE has previously banned flights from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Nigeria in April and May.

Restrictions were gradually eased by first allowing those who were stranded due to the travel ban but only for those with residency visa and vaccinated in the Emirates.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi launches ‘Tourism 365’ in bid to boost emirate’s tourism

A statement from The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said the decision to open up visit visa applications for fully vaccinated tourists is in line with UAE’s goal of sustaining recovery and at the same time balancing it with public health.

Only those fully vaccinated approved for use by the World Health Organisation will be able to apply for UAE visit visas from Monday, August 30.

These vaccines are AstraZeneca, Covidshield, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac. (TDT)