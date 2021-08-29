Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH detects 517 new Delta variant cases, total now 1,798

The Department of Health reports 516 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant in the country on Sunday, August 29.

This brings the total tally of detected Delta cases to 1,798.

The DOH says 473 are local cases, 31 are returning overseas Filipinos, and the remaining 12 are still being verified.

RELATED STORY: Study reveals Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants

Here’s the breakdown of newly detected Delta cases in the country:

The 473 local cases had indicated addresses in the following areas:

• 114 in the National Capital Region
• 24 in Ilocos Region
• 32 in Cagayan Valley
• 64 in Central Luzon
• 79 in CALABARZON
• 20 in MIMAROPA
• 16 in Bicol Region
13 in Western Visayas
• 23 in Central Visayas
• 12 in Zamboanga Peninsula
• 48 in Northern Mindanao
• 22 in Davao Region
• 6 in Cordillera Administrative Region

The DOH says six of the newly detected Delta variant cases are still active, five have died, while 505 have been tagged as recovered.

Meanwhile, the DOH reports 74 new cases of the Alpha variant and 81 more cases of the Beta variant. There are also 41 cases of the P.3 variant.

READ ON: DOH: COVID Delta variant detected in all PH regions, except BARMM

“The DOH further reminds the public to immediately isolate upon experiencing symptoms, consult with telemedicine providers, and coordinate with their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) to facilitate isolation and testing. Further, the Department encourages the public to get vaccinated and complete the required doses for additional protection against COVID-19,” the DOH said in a statement.

“Strict and correct adherence to the minimum public health standards and choosing to get vaccinated are the most important actions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” it added. (TDT)

