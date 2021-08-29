Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Filipino Pole vaulter EJ Obiena breaks own record at Paris Diamond League

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has broken the Philippine record in outdoor pole vault after finishing second in the Paris Diamond League.

The Filipino Olympian successfully cleared the 5.91-meter mark to reset the record he previously had at 5.87 meters.

He also attempted to clear twice the 5.96-meter mark and once for 6.01 meters but did not succeed.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Olympic pole-vaulter Obiena leaps into new record-breaking jump for PH

Obiena finished second behind Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis who ruled the tournament with 6.01 meters and American Christopher Nielsen finished third with 5.81 meters.

Before the Paris participation, Obiena had finished fifth at the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was his first competition after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KNOW THE LAW: Possible one-year employment ban for individuals who terminate limited period contracts in UAE

6 hours ago

UK’s oldest man bares secrets to staying healthy at 109 years old

6 hours ago

Visually impaired athlete ‘injured’ by self-driving bus in Tokyo

6 hours ago

Bea Alonzo reveals she hasn’t accepted Gerald Anderson’s apology about 2019 split – here’s why

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button