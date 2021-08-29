Filipino Pole vaulter EJ Obiena breaks own record at Paris Diamond League

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has broken the Philippine record in outdoor pole vault after finishing second in the Paris Diamond League.

The Filipino Olympian successfully cleared the 5.91-meter mark to reset the record he previously had at 5.87 meters.

He also attempted to clear twice the 5.96-meter mark and once for 6.01 meters but did not succeed.

Obiena finished second behind Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis who ruled the tournament with 6.01 meters and American Christopher Nielsen finished third with 5.81 meters.

Before the Paris participation, Obiena had finished fifth at the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was his first competition after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (AW)