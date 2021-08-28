Joe Biden tells culprits behind Kabul airport blast: ‘We will hunt you down’

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” US President Joe Biden had this to say to those behind the deadly explosions outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed dozens of individuals.

Among those killed were at least a dozen of American troops, which was the highest number of casualties among American soldiers in Afghanistan in a decade.

“It’s been a tough day,” Biden, with his voice breaking, said as he remembered the American soldiers who perished in the war-torn Middle East country.

RELATED STORY: 10 Filipinos chose to remain in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan – DFA

“I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing,” he added.

Biden was referring to the Islamic State Khorasan—also known as ISIS-K—which has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Despite the attack, Biden said US evacuations would continue.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the blast has killed more than 100 people, including at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans. (NM)