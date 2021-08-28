Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DTI pushes for incentives for fully-vaccinated individuals

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is pushing for incentives for fully-inoculated individuals—such as allowing them to avail of dine-in and personal services—to encourage others to get vaccinated.

“I am pushing for allowing the vaccinated in BAWAL (prohibited) sectors —dine-in and personal care,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Saturday as the national government announced the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in several areas in the country.

RELATED STORY: POEA: Fully vaccinated OFWs may apply for ‘yellow card’ 

Under MECQ, dine-in and other personal services are not allowed.

“Again, sa bawal na sectors like these two. Because we are saying na sa bawal (prohibited) sectors, [it’s] SAFER for VACCINATED not the unvaxxed (unvaccinated),” Lopez said.

“We believe in the vaccine. So we should believe in the vaccinated… and parang (this should be sort of) incentive to the vaccinated… to encourage vaccination,” he added.

READ ON: UAE health official urges fully vaccinated people to take booster shot

Such a move will also “help bring back jobs”, said Lopez.

According to Lopez, about one million dine-in service workers are affected by the lockdowns while around P1.5 billion in revenues are lost every week. (NM)

