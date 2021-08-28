De Lima celebrates 62nd birthday, wishes for vindication and freedom

Senator Leila De Lima is wishing for vindication and freedom for her and all Filipinos on her 62nd birthday on Friday, August 27.

De Lima is currently in detention over drug-related charges. She is a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“What is there to regret when you are on the side of truth and justice? I said it on the day I was arrested and I will say it again: Karangalan ko po na ako’y makulong dahil sa mga ipinaglalaban ko,” De Lima said.

“Karangalan kong maging tinig ng mga pinatatahimik, maging tambuli ng sambayanang gumigising, at maging taga-hawak ng sulo sa landas ng pag-asa at pagkakaisa para sa lahat,” she added.

This is her 5th birthday in detention, with blessings and prayers from Fr. Flavie Villanueva and 1Sambayan convenor Fr. Albert Alejo at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

She also thanked those who supported her all throughout her ordeal.

“Since my arrest in 2017, I have always hoped that each birthday would be the last in detention, and I have never stopped hoping. Hoping for vindication and freedom, not only for me but for the rest of the Filipino people. Sana ay tuluyan na nating makamit ang buhay na malaya at may dignidad,” she said. (TDT)