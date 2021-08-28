Abu Dhabi street leading to Qasr Al Bahar named after Sheikha Fatima

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyanm Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, has directed that the main road that leads to Qasr Al Bahar which intersects with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan street should be named in honour of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, chairwoman of General Women’s Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood.

The directive has come in recognition of her role in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all aspects of life. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak street on Friday in a ceremony coinciding with Emirati women’s day.

The ceremony which was attended by a number of senior government representatives highlighted projects launched by Sheikha Fatima for women advancement and also exhibited a short film on key initiatives she has led since the inception of the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the role played by her in the UAE’s growth as well as enhancing the Emirati women’s contribution to society.

Sheikh Khaled said that giving the name of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to the main street was a token of appreciation to the woman. This was also in appreciation for all of her initiatives and projects that benefit women and children and helped Emirati women achieve prominent positions locally and internationally and is in addition to her support for many international projects that empower women.

Sheikh Khaled also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his guidance and in choosing the street that ends at Qasr Al Bahr. (AW)