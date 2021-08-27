Latest News

Two hospitals shut down as PhilHealth fails to pay PHP3 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Two hospitals in Davao and Samar have temporarily shut down as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) has failed to pay their PhP3-million claims, according to a hospital organization.

Private Hospitals Association Philippines President Jose de Grano said the two hospitals could no longer sustain operations of the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 

The names of hospitals were however not disclosed.

De Grano said PhilHealth still had more than PHP5 billion unpaid claims, which could force other private hospitals to stop operations.

PhilHealth Chief Dante Gierran has vowed to pay 60% of unpaid hospital claims by next week. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pacquiao hints at fresh fight with Yordenis Ugas

8 hours ago

Offices in Abu Dhabi to be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from Sept 5

8 hours ago

Customer leaves nearly AED37,000 tip for staff’s hard work

8 hours ago

Three more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button