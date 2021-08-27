Two hospitals shut down as PhilHealth fails to pay PHP3 million

Two hospitals in Davao and Samar have temporarily shut down as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) has failed to pay their PhP3-million claims, according to a hospital organization.

Private Hospitals Association Philippines President Jose de Grano said the two hospitals could no longer sustain operations of the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The names of hospitals were however not disclosed.

De Grano said PhilHealth still had more than PHP5 billion unpaid claims, which could force other private hospitals to stop operations.

PhilHealth Chief Dante Gierran has vowed to pay 60% of unpaid hospital claims by next week.