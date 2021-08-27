Latest News

Survivor of Kabul bombing attack: ‘I saw body parts flying like a tornado taking plastic bags into the air’

A survivor of the carnage unleashed outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan compared the incident to a “doomsday”. 

He recounted to a Reuters report that he saw bodies and body parts “flying in the air like a tornado taking plastic bags” during the blast.

“I saw bodies and body parts flying in the air like a tornado taking plastic bags…into the air. I saw bodies, body parts, elderly and injured men, women and children scattered in the blast site,” said the unnamed man, who is a former employee of an international development group with a US special immigrant visa.

“It is not possible to see doomsday in this life, but today I saw doomsday, I witnessed it with my own eyes,” he added.

The survivor said the explosion happened at around 5 p.m. as scores of people at the airport were waiting to be evacuated from the war-torn country. 

“It was as if someone pulled the ground from under my feet; for a moment I thought my eardrums were blasted and I lost my sense of hearing,” he said. 


According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the blast has killed more than 100 people, including at least 13 US service members and 90 Afghans. 

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack. 

US President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the incident and vowed to retaliate for the attacks. 

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

