Pacquiao hints at fresh fight with Yordenis Ugas

Photo from Manny Pacquiao Facebook page

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has hinted at a rematch with Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas.

“In my entire career, Ugas was one of the easiest opponents,” the boxing champ told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

“(Ugas) only had one style, and I should’ve been able to easily move away. You’ve seen how I have moved in my fights before. I couldn’t move in this fight. My legs just stopped,” he added.

Pacquiao showed up last Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena and the 42-year-old fighting senator said he was hampered by cramps on both legs which may have been caused either by over training or by age.

“Too much hard work, training. I run in the mountains. I don’t know. We’re not young anymore,” Pacquiao said.

“Yes, I can come back in January. I will see about it. I know I can rematch him (Ugas) if I want. I’ll just need to tell (Premier Boxing Champions head) Al Haymon. That would be no problem. I will think about it because I can’t believe that one of the easiest opponents I ever faced did that (to me),” Pacquiao said.

