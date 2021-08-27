OFWs who lost jobs qualified to receive unemployment benefits from SSS

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were “involuntarily separated” from their jobs are qualified to receive unemployment benefits from the Social Security System (SSS).

Under Republic Act No. 11199 or the Socal Security Act of 2018, OFWs who lost their jobs can receive unemployment benefits as long as they meet the other qualifications set such as age and reason for unemployment.

Possible reasons for unemployment include economic issues, natural calamity, accidents, retrenchment or downsizing of a company, closure of operation, disease or illness, and other valid reasons as stated by the Labor Code of the Philippines.

As per age, SSS members have to be 60 years old and below at the time of the involuntary separation and should have contribution for at least 36 months. Of the 36-month contribution, at least 12 should have been within 18 months before the involuntary employment separation.

A member should not have received unemployment benefit over the last three years as well, said SSS.

If qualifications were met, an SSS member can receive a monthly cash benefit equivalent to 50 percent of their average monthly salary credit (AMSC) for a maximum of two months.

