₱240 billion: PH more than doubles budget for health facilities in 2022

The Duterte administration is allocating a PHP240.7 billion budget for the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, including a PHP45.3 billion fund for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The proposed 2022 budget for the country’s healthcare infrastructure is more than double its 2021 budget.

According to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Rolando Toledo, PHP19.6 billion is allocated in the proposed 2022 budget for the Department of Health’s (DOH) Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP).

Of this amount, PHP1.4 billion will be set aside for newly-established hospitals.

The proposed HFEP budget for 2022 is more than twice the PHP7.84 billion budget allocated for it for 2021.

“[The budget will fund] the construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of health facilities and purchase of medical equipment and procurement of ambulances,” Toledo told lawmakers before the House committee on appropriations on the first day of the budget deliberations.