Pinoy rock icon Mike Hanopol claims Manny Pacquiao yet to pay him for commissioned songs

OPM legend Mike Hanopol revealed that Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has yet to pay him for using some of his songs in 2019.

In a social media post, Hanpol said that Pacquiao commissioned him to write and record songs in 2019 but no payment has been made.

“Sabi Pacman gusto nya makatulong di importante ang pera sa kanya e bakit ayaw mo ako bayaran,” he wrote.

“Nagpagawa ka ng Hebrew songs sa akin. I spent money on studio and musician di mo naman ako binayaran. Saan ang tulong na sinasabi mo? Di ka na naawa. Matanda na ako niloko mo pa ako,” the Pinoy rock legend added.

Hanopol said that he had suffered due to the unpaid project by Pacquiao. He also tried visiting his senate office a number of times but these efforts were futile.

Hanopol has recently fought with COVID-19. Pacquiao has yet to respond or issue a statement on the matter. (TDT)