WATCH: PH, UAE explore possibilities of collaboration in space sector

(WAM) – The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) hosted Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana along with a delegation from the Philippines Space Agency (PhilSA), to explore potential collaborations in the space sector, as the two countries look at ways to further boost their 47-year bilateral relationship.

Amb. Quintana initiated the integral link to engage two young space agencies – to cooperate and collaborate towards ‘limitless possibilities’ in the near future. The meeting likewise marks a symbolic progress between the relations of the two countries that celebrate its 47th year of diplomatic relations, since August 19, 1974.

“As we reflect on the adventures of the Philippines and the UAE in space, we see two nascent programs but one united vision. What better way to commemorate the 47th year anniversary of our important diplomatic relations than by bringing together our space agencies to meet, share knowledge and expertise, and discover what we can achieve together. I consider it a distinct honor to be a part of this historic inaugural meeting and chart a new frontier in our strategic partnership which, like space, is of limitless possibilities,” said Amb. Quintana.

Ibrahim Al Qasim, Space Science Advisor at the UAE Space Agency, praised the strong and important ties between both nations.

The UAE and the Philippines have a deep and long-standing partnership built on decades of mutual collaboration and cooperation across a wide range of strategically important industries.

“Space sector collaborations are essential for both the UAE and the Philippines. As our two countries accelerate the growth and increase investments into this exciting yet nascent industry, there will be many opportunities to collaborate and share knowledge and ideas as we work together to create new avenues for space-based innovation,” said Al Qasim.

Both nations have bold and ambitious national roadmaps for space exploration and see great value in sharing knowledge and expertise. Exploring the latest developments in space science and advanced technologies can create highly-skilled talent, build local industries and create a knowledge and innovation-based economy.

“The long-standing strategic bilateral relationship between the UAE and the Philippines is grounded in a shared collaborative spirit and a shared commitment to empower talent and foster an entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to expanding our horizons through potential joint space exploration programs and initiatives that accelerate economic diversification by scaling up expertise in cutting-edge new industries,” added Al Qasim.

Though a young nation with a relatively nascent space program, the UAE has made history in this industry and continues to make significant strides in space science, advanced technologies, and exploration. Today, it has 12 satellites in orbit, while a further six are under development.

Watch the video here: