Unvaccinated UAE govt staff to undergo PCR test every two days

Authorities in the UAE have made it mandatory for the government staff who have not taken vaccination for the COVID-19 to undergo PCR tests after every two days.

A circular issued by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) stated that all federal government employees who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 will have to undergo a swab test more frequently, compared to their vaccinated co-workers.

The circular applies to employees of federal government departments and ministries.

Authorities advise that this new rule will come into effect next week from Sunday, August 29. (AW)