Liberal Party names 5 possible bets for senatorial race in 2022

The Liberal Party has named at least 5 senatorial bets in the 2022 national elections.

In a statement, Former Ifugao Representative and Party Vice President for Internal Affairs Teodoro Baguilat said that LP members are supporting the candidacy of the following:

• Senator Francis Pangilinan

• Senator Leila de Lima

• Senator Risa Hontiveros

The party is also inclined to support the candidacy of:

• Former Senator Bam Aquino

• Atty. Chel Diokno

The two have expressed their openness to a possible senatorial bid. The Liberal Party is also solid in terms of supporting Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

“Mahalaga na maipahiwatig natin itong suporta sa kanya, at sa kanyang efforts na magpanday ng malawak na pagkakaisa,” LP Manila-Matatag chapter head Junie Sanchez said.

“Kung kaya iminumungkahi ko, iminomotion ko, na magsalang ng resolution ang assembly na ito,” she added.

Several chapters of the Liberal Party are now preparing ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Lahat po ng ito ay nakasalalay sa isang matibay na pagkakaisa,” she said. (TDT)