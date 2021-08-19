WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police fine motorists for throwing garbage on roads 

Abu Dhabi Police have fined 170 motorists after they were caught throwing waste on roads and public areas while they are driving in the first half of the year.

Police officials have reminded drivers to only throw their waste in designated places in order to preserve the cleanliness of the emirate.

“Throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving is a violation and the errant motorists will be fined AED1,000 and 6 black points will be registered for violating drivers,” Article No. 71 of the UAE Traffic Law stated.

Police officers said that this behavior could lead to environmental pollution and cooperation.