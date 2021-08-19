Latest News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police fine motorists for throwing garbage on roads 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police have fined 170 motorists after they were caught throwing waste on roads and public areas while they are driving in the first half of the year.  

Police officials have reminded drivers to only throw their waste in designated places in order to preserve the cleanliness of the emirate.

“Throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving is a violation and the errant motorists will be fined AED1,000 and 6 black points will be registered for violating drivers,” Article No. 71 of the UAE Traffic Law stated.

Police officers said that this behavior could lead to environmental pollution and cooperation. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

COA calls out PTV-4 for PHP190M salaries without documents 

2 hours ago

‘My husband planned our wedding for years’: PUV drivers rep defends lavish private island wedding

2 hours ago

Philippine gov’t prepares second repatriation flight for OFWs in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
JUST IN FILIPINOTIMES

2nd highest daily tally: Philippines records 14,895 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button