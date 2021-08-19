Philippine gov’t prepares second repatriation flight for OFWs in Afghanistan

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) announced Thursday the national government is now preparing for the second flight for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Afghanistan.

OWWA administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said there are still around 100 OFWs who need to be repatriated amid the political upheaval in the Middle East country.

“OFWs that are still in Afghanistan are around 100 that needed to be repatriated. As far as I know, a second repatriation flight is already being organized,” Cacdac, citing Department of Foreign Affairs’ data, said in a public briefing.

“I think the 100 will take about three or four repatriation flights,” he added.

Cacdac said the repatriated OFWs will receive assistance from the government such as cash and scholarship through programs of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Thirty-five OFWs from Afghanistan arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Tuesday afternoon. They were the first batch of OFWs repatriated from the Middle East country.