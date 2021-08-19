Humanitarian aid workers to get golden visas in UAE

Charity and humanitarian aid workers in the UAE will become eligible for the Golden Visa.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, tweeted this Wednesday ahead of World Humanitarian Day which is being observed today.

“We are proud of our country, which has provided more than Dh320 billion in aid since its establishment. We are proud of our cadres, institutions and international humanitarian organizations’. We are not only an economic capital but a humanitarian capital,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted on Wednesday.

The Vice-President said that the extension of Golden Visas to humanitarian and charity workers was the UAE’s tribute to the “selfless heroes.”

“Aid workers are ambassadors of the UAE and role models instilling pride in us all. Giving is embedded in the fabric of Emirati society and culture, and we aspire to be the most vibrant humanitarian destination in the next 50 years. The UAE has always led impactful humanitarian initiatives and empowered those implementing them, and in the year of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, it aspires to become a world leader of humanitarian efforts in the next five decades,” he said.

“Having always paid tribute to hope makers, the UAE extends its commitment to global cooperation to include the humanitarian sector’s pioneers, groups, specialists and workers, so that the UAE can become a second home to these individuals,” he added.

In 2018, the UAE implemented the Golden Visa system granting a long-term residence visa, for 5 or 10 years, to people representing the categories of investors, entrepreneurs to doctors, scientists, creators, inventors, researchers, among others.

The UAE has been extending help to the world’s most vulnerable and providing emergency aid to global victims of crises and over the years significant contributions have been made by the country to improve health, education, transport, and water sectors in various countries.

The UAE established Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC) in 2011 as an example of its efforts to lead humanitarian causes. The IHC is a non-profit, independent, humanitarian free zone authority that hosts over 80 members comprising UN organizations, non-profits and non-government organizations and commercial companies.

The city serves as a global logistical center in the fight against Covid-19 and since the outbreak of the pandemic it has been extending support and providing aid and vaccines to countries around the world and send more than 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies to over 135 nations, particularly in Africa and Asia.