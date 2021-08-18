Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man in Dubai returns bag full of cash, cheque worth AED 115,800

Photo from Dubai Police.

An Emirati man in Dubai was honored by authorities after returning a bag full of cash and cheque.

Muhammad Saleh Al Waqdi handed over to Dubai Police the bag which contained Dh45,800 cash and a cheque worth Dh70,000. Private documents were also found in the bag, reported Gulf Today.

Waqdi said he found the bag near an ATM on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Due to his honesty, Waqdi was honored by Dubai Police at his workplace in Al Barsha Mall.

“Dubai Police are keen on strengthening the concept of community partnership with the police, and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals,” Brigadier Abdul Rahim Bin Shafie, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said.

The bag has been returned to its owner. (NM)

