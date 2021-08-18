DOH cancels purchase of 4 laptops worth P700K

The Department of Health (DOH) has cancelled its procurement of four “high-end” laptops amounting to P700,000.

Dr. Eric Tayag, director of the DOH’s knowledge management and information technology service office, disclosed this during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

“Ki-nancel na po namin ‘yan,” Tayag said, referring to the controversial purchase of the laptops.

RELATED STORY: Blame game begins over DOH’s PHP67.32-billion COVID-19 fund issue

“Pero bago namin kinansela yan, ‘yung mga laptop pong ‘yan ay gagamitin sana ng aming mga developers. Hindi naman po pwede na yung ordinaryong laptop lamang,” he added.

According to Tayag, they cancelled the procurement as they are seeking funds to help the IT department of a hospital in Baguio City.

The health official likewise defended the supposed purchase of the laptops.

READ ON: Duque turns emotional, tells COA: ‘Winarat ninyo ang dangal ng DOH!’

“‘Yung opisina ko po kasi kailangan namin kasi kami po yung gumagawa ng mga registry. Halimbawa, yung bakuna registry kailangan naming mailagay at ma-visualize para maparating sa mga policymakers kung ano na yung datos,” Tayag said.

“So kailangan namin talaga ng mas upgraded na computer. Kung ordinary lang, mabagal,” he added.

A document from the Health Department’s Bids and Awards Committee dated August 4 indicated the request for the best and final offer for the four “high-end 2-in-1 laptop with accessories” for P700,000. (NM)