DUBAI IN THE PHILIPPINES? This eco-resort has snail-shaped hotels, ‘origami mountain’

A Belgian ecological architect’s ambitious concept of an eco-resort in the Philippines that pushes to promote eco-tourism in the country has recently gone viral.

The exterior renderings of the project called Nautilus Eco-Resort, which he proposes to be built in Palawan, astonished Filipino netizens comparing the design to the unique structures and skyscrapers of Dubai like the famous Burj Al Arab.

Architect Vincent Cellebaut has shared his vision of Nautilus Eco-Resort which includes museum-hotels in form of sea snails and rotating apartment buildings.

Cellebaut is known for his futuristic-like ecodistrict concepts which take account of several aspects of sustainability.

“The two main architectural entities – the shell-shaped hotels and the rotating apartment towers – wind up along two golden spirals respecting the Fibonacci sequence, a symbol of balance and harmony,” Cellebaut said on his website.

Cellebaut’s design for Nautilus includes 12 small spiral towers which vary in heights which “invite travelers to live in apartments turning on their axis and following the course of the sun.”

It also has 12 small museum-hotels which look like sea snails that “seem to emerge out of the water.”

While the idea for the eco-resort looks stunning visually, its goals are actually much more important.

“In a world that is shrinking, the Nautilus Eco-Resort project wants to extend the field of action of a triple-zero eco-tourism: zero-emission, zero-waste, zero poverty. Discover the world without distorting it,” Cellebaut said.