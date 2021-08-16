UAE’s next long weekend set this October

The UAE government has said that the public holiday on account of Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi will fall on Thursday, October 21.

This gives the UAE residents a chance to plan for the upcoming long weekend.

Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi is celebrated across the world as the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

RELATED STORY: Byaheng UAE: Road trip natin ‘to!

The birthday is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal.

The UAE government said that the public holiday will fall on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Observant Muslims will offer special prayers on the occasion and office-goers will also get a long weekend in the fall. (AW)