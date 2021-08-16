New COVID-19 test that detects Delta variant with 99.4% accuracy to be available in UAE

A new technology to detect the COVID-19 infections by 100 percent and the Delta variant by 99.4 percent is being introduced in the UAE.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Saud Abdulaziz Al Mualla, CEO of Cooper Diagnostics, said the technology which is named CRISPR was presented by French researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier and American researcher Jennifer A. Doudna as a global technology for detecting RNA as well as DNA in diagnosis in general.

The duo received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year in DNA technology following which the diagnosis of the COVID-19 was invented later.

Earlier, CRISPR technology obtained an emergency use licence from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure 100 percent accuracy and sensitivity in detecting the corona virus during the first stage of infection.

Adding to accurate diagnosis of the pandemic and improving the level of healthcare and the treatment of the infected, the technology also obtained the emergency licence from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

Al Mualla said that the tests conducted showed its success in detecting the Delta variant which was first discovered in India by 99.4 percent.