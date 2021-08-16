DOH logs over 14K new COVID-19 cases on 2nd day, active cases breach 100K mark

The Department of Health has recorded more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the second straight day that the country recorded over 14,000 cases.

The 14,610 new cases brought the country’s total to 1,755,846.

10,674 new recoveries and 27 new deaths have also been recorded.

Total recoveries rose to 1,618,808 while total deaths climbed to 30,366.

RELATED STORY: DOH: First case of Lambda variant in PH a pregnant woman, not an OFW

“Moreover, three cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases and 22 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it said in a statement.

The DOH says that the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant is present in almost all regions of the Philippines.

“Lahat po ng regions, based on the recent run, meron na. Pero ang Caraga po wala pa po kaming nade-detect,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that three cases of Filipinos from Caraga region with Delta variant are returning Filipinos and not local cases.

READ ON: OCTA says Lambda variant not yet a cause for alarm, Delta variant remains major threat

“But it doesn’t mean that they (Caraga) do not have the variant. Katulad nga ng sabi natin, ‘yung sampling po kasi na ginagamit natin doesn’t really cover that much of the population for us to determine kung nasaan na siya sa mga regions,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

The DOH said that the Delta variant is potentially driving the cases to go up.

“Talagang mukhang ‘yung proportion ng Delta variant dito sa ating bansa, based on this initial and very rough analysis, ay mukhang tumataas po talaga,” she said. (TDT)