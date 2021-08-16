Celebrities slam PUV drivers’ rep in Congress after lavish wedding

A congresswoman representing public utility drivers has received backlash online—including from celebrities—following her lavish wedding.

Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights – Philippines Taxi Drivers Association (DUMPER-PTDA) Rep. Claudine Bautista drew the ire of netizens and celebrities alike for a wedding dress that is estimated to cost millions of pesos that she wore for her wedding in Balesin Island.

But the lavish wedding did not sit well with some celebrities who pointed out that many drivers—who Bautista supposedly represent—are having struggles amid the pandemic.

Actress Agot Isidro said that the gown alone “can feed hundreds of families of displaced drivers.”

“And you’re representing which sector again, Cong. Claudine Bautista?” Isidro asked.

That gown alone can feed hundred of families of displaced drivers. And you’re representing which sector again, Cong. Claudine Bautista? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/KdnuDW1bxG — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 14, 2021

Comedian and actress Pokwang and showbiz personality Ogie Diaz also called out Bautista.

“Ok ano na? ang class ng representative ng mga drivers ha… edi wow!!!” Pokwang said.

“Grabe si Ate na representative ng mga drivers. Baka naman me accomplishment siya during pandemic, pakilatag ang resibo,” Diaz said.