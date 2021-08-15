Racial attack on two Filipinos in New York renews calls for justice

The call for justice against hate crimes was brought to light once more as two Filipinos were assaulted in racial attacks in separate incidents in New York in the past week.

The Philippine Consulate General said on Tuesday that a Filipino woman was attacked by two individuals while she was distributing face masks to fellow passengers on board the subway.

“The assailants were shouting racial slurs at her while she was being attacked,” it added.

Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said in a separate Facebook post reported another incident of violence that took place on Saturday.

The victim was Filipino stage actor Miguel Braganza who was attacked while on the way to his apartment in the Upper West Side.

“Miguel was struck with a gun in the forehead in what police said was a failed robbery attempt,” Cato wrote on his social media page.

A video was also shared after the attack.

After the incidents, the consular office in New York reiterated its call for the Filipino community to remain vigilant amid these new reports.

Cato also called on the city’s authorities to “take the necessary actions” to ensure those behind the violent acts would be brought to court.

“We reiterate our request for increased police visibility in the city, particularly in the subway system,” he said.

Incidents of hate crimes and racism against Asians and Asian Americans in the United States have been rampant in the past months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A high-profile case was the assault of a 65-year-old Filipino American in Manhattan in April by a man who was out on parole for killing his mother. The crime was caught on tape and the suspect is facing 25 years in prison. (AW)