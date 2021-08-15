Pinay domestic abuse survivor repatriated from Iran

A Filipino mother and her two infant children were repatriated from Iran months after her rescue from domestic violence.

The Philippine Embassy in Iran ensured their return to Manila from Tehran on August 12.

Their return came after the assistance of Tehran Immigration Police in June 2021 “following reports of grave physical abuse from her partner during their unplanned stay in Iran.”

The couple had gone to Iran from a neighboring country for leisure in early 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of borders and restricted inter-country travels in the region.

Philippine Ambassador to Iran Wilfredo C. Santos said, “We see our kababayans stuck in a foreign country with limited resources because of the pandemic. Worse, they were subjected to domestic violence, and Violence Against Women or VAW is seen as one of the most insidious consequences of the pandemic.”

He added: “Mostly mothers and children are confronted with violence and abuse as a result of restrictions and lockdowns. Response to pleas for rescue and assistance from survivors must therefore be more alert and coordinated during this unprecedented period of the pandemic.” (AW)