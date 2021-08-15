PDEA destroys Php4.8M marijuana in Benguet

Benguet police and anti-illegal drug units destroyed PHP4.8 million worth of marijuana plants in Bakun, Benguet on Saturday.

Joint operatives of the Bakun Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit Benguet, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency eradicated 6,400 marijuana plants in Sitio Dacap Kayapa.

RELATED STORY: Dubai visitor gets 10 years in jail for smuggling marijuana hidden in cheese powder bag

The weeds had a street value of PHP1,280,000 planted in an estimated 800-square-meter lot while 30 kilos of abandoned marijuana dried stalks valued at PHP3,600,000 were also discovered.

“I highly commend all our personnel and also the PDEA agents involved in the success of this operation. This is part of our nationwide implementation of the Intensified Cleanliness Policy and campaign against illegal drugs”, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement on Sunday.

Although no cultivator was apprehended during the said operation, Eleazar warned all persons involved in the illegal trade that they face life imprisonment once found guilty.

READ ON: Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 12kg of marijuana hidden in breakfast cereal bags in Dubai

“Hindi tayo titigil sa pagsasagawa ng mga ganitong operasyon hangga’t hindi natin nauubos ang mga tanim ng ipinagbabawal na halaman alinsunod sa ating ipinatutupad na programang Intensified Cleanliness Policy at paghuli sa mga patuloy na nagtatanim nito (We will not stop conducting such operations until we have eradicated the crops of the prohibited plant in accordance with our Intensified Cleanliness Policy program and arrest those who continue to plant it),” Eleazar added.

All marijuana plants and stalks were uprooted and burned on site.