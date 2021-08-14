Wish granted: PAL to fly home Petecio’s siblings from Japan

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is granting the wish of Filipino Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio: To bring home her siblings who are working in Japan.

PAL said they will shoulder the Tokyo-Manila-Cebu flights of Petecio’s siblings in September, reported The Manila Times.

“It will be our pleasure to fly your siblings to Manila and to Cebu. From our hearts to yours, consider your wish granted,” PAL Marketing Vice President Ria Domingo said.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said that Petecio has previously expressed wishes to bring her siblings home for good.

Petecio, meanwhile, thanked PAL for granting her wish.

“Gusto ko pong pasalamatan ng buong puso si Dr. Lucio Tan chairman ng Philippine Airlines at sa management at staff ng PAL sa pagtupad ng wish ko na makauwi ang pamilya ko sa Pilipinas,” Petecio said.

“Grabe at sobrang salamat din sa regalo niyo na 60 miles per year, flights for life sa PAL. Sobrang salamat sa tulong at sa gift na ibinigay niyo sa akin. God bless po, more blessings sa inyong pamilya, thank you po uli,” she added. (NM)