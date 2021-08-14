WATCH: Video of American giving directions in Tagalog goes viral

A video of an American man giving directions in Tagalog has gone viral.

In the viral clip, Martin Dominic Casiano could be heard asking in Tagalog an American couple, who passed by, where he could find free parking in the area.

Netizens were surprised to come across the scene of an American answering back in Tagalog and giving him directions.

The Filipino who took the video of an American giving directions however said it was not a planned shoot.

“It was random. They’re not really prepared to answer that,” Martin said on Oscar Oida’s “State of the Nation” report.

Watch the video here: