PH records second highest COVID-19 cases at 14,249

The Department of Health has recorded 14,249 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall tally to 1,727,231.

This is the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic next to April 2 of 15,310.

RELATED STORY: Philippines extends travel ban on UAE, 9 other countries until August 31

Based on the DOH bulletin, 95.9% are mild, 1% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are severe, and 0.8% are in critical condition.

The DOH also said that 11,714 more patients recovered from the virus while 233 new fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 30,070.

READ ON: Palace: Vaccinated, unvaccinated persons qualified to receive ECQ ‘ayuda’

“Moreover, 14 cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases, and 142 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it said.

70% of intensive care unit beds nationwide are in use while 50% of mechanical ventilators are occupied based on the current DOH advisory. (TDT)