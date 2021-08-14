One COVID-19 patient can infect two people in NCR

One COVID-19 patient can infect two people in the National Capital Region (NCR), a research group has found.

The OCTA Research group said Saturday that there was an increased threat of the highly contagious Delta variant as well.

The group also reported that the country’s reproduction number, which refers to the number of people that each COVID-19 case can infect, increased to 1.85.

OCTA Research Fellow, Dr Guido David, said the 1.85 reproduction number means one COVID-19 positive person could infect two people.

As many as 13 local government units (LGUs) with a critical number of new daily cases for the period of August 7 to 13 were also reported as Navotas, Tuguegarao, Mariveles, Makati, Santa Rosa, Lapu Lapu, Pasay, Imus, Malolos, Cebu City, Cagayan de Oro, General Trias, and Meycauayan.

NCR currently has 2,900 average daily cases with 20.77 daily attack rate. David said, “ If this reaches 40, it is already at the same level as other countries with high levels of infections like Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, or Indonesia.”

“If we would scale the population, what we see is the 20 daily attack rate is quite high,” David added.

The OCTA Research said it is possible that the country could surpass its record of 15,000 COVID-19 cases daily last April.

On Saturday, the Philippines reported 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily infections tallied since April 2 when over 15,000 new cases were logged which has brought the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,713,302. (AW)