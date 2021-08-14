Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Imposition of ‘five-week ECQ’ in Metro Manila a ‘fake news’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The possibility of extending the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila for another three weeks is not under consideration, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on August 14.

Lopez said the speculations of a five-week ECQ are mere rumors and “fake news” as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has not discussed any possible extension of the hard lockdown yet.

RELATED STORY: PH business group says ramping up COVID-19 vaccine drive amid ECQ is crucial to speed up recovery 

“Wala pang ganoong usapan. In fact, hanggang August 20 lang ‘yung napag-agreehan,” he said.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is under ECQ, which is the strictest quarantine level, from August 6 to 20. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi updates quarantine, PCR requirements for travellers coming from overseas effective August 15

1 hour ago

British Authorities face flak for woman’s death in domestic assault

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police provides mini-umbrellas to workers to avoid heat

2 hours ago

Filipino-Canadian actor to play lead role in Netflix live action series

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button