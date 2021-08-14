Imposition of ‘five-week ECQ’ in Metro Manila a ‘fake news’

The possibility of extending the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila for another three weeks is not under consideration, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on August 14.

Lopez said the speculations of a five-week ECQ are mere rumors and “fake news” as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has not discussed any possible extension of the hard lockdown yet.

“Wala pang ganoong usapan. In fact, hanggang August 20 lang ‘yung napag-agreehan,” he said.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is under ECQ, which is the strictest quarantine level, from August 6 to 20. (AW)