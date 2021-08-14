Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE: Guam eyes to hire 11,500 OFWs in the next 10 years

Labor Attaché in Los Angeles, Armi Evangel Peña said that Guam, an American territory, is eyeing to hire at least 11,500 workers in the next 10 years.

“In the next 10 years, kailangan po ng around 11,500 workers or more. Two thousand to 3,000 pa lang nave-verify namin na job orders. ‘Yung made-deploy po ay depende na po sa recruitment agency at tsaka sa pag-approve ng US visa sa US Embassy,” she said in a media briefing on Friday.

Peña said that talks are now underway to facilitate the hiring process.

“Ang gusto nga po nila employers yung 11,500 workers na demand nila sa Guam, gusto po nila lahat Pilipino. Hindi na po sila kukuha ng ibang lahi,” she added.

“Ayon po sa meeting ko with the Guam Department of Labor headed by David Bersolia…Ang peak po ng hiring ay sa 2023, 6,500 po na Filipino workers ang kailangan po nila,” the Labor Department added.

Majority of the job vacancies will be in the construction sector there are also few openings for journalists and accountants.

“Kailangan po nating ng mga electricians, welders, HVAC [heating, ventilation and air-conditioning] and refrigeration mechanics, construction equipment mechanics, plumbers and pipe fitters, operating engineers or heavy equipment operators, and of course carpenters, reinforcing metal workers,” she added.

The labor official said that aspiring workers in Guam should equip themselves of the proper skills apart from securing a US visa.

“Ituloy lang po natin ang ating education at skills training, mahalaga ito sa construction sector,” she added. (TDT)

