British Authorities face flak for woman’s death in domestic assault

British authorities have faced flak for a woman’s death in a domestic assault case after allegations that standards were breached by police when a woman died while on hold reporting a domestic assault.

The death of Daniela Espirito Santo, 23, from Grantham, came after she reported partner Julio Jesus for attacking her while on bail for another assault the same day.

He was charged with manslaughter but that was dropped over lack of evidence linking the attack and her death and was instead charged with assault and jailed for 10 months.

After further reviewing medical evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it did not believe it could sufficiently prove “an evidential link” between the assault and her death and dropped the manslaughter charge.

A spokeswoman for the CPS said: “Julio Jesus was originally charged with the manslaughter of Daniela Espirito Santo on the basis that his actions that day triggered a fatal complication from a pre-existing heart condition.

“As the case neared trial, and following review of further expert medical reports, it became apparent we could not prove an evidential link between Ms Santo’s tragic heart failure and what occurred that day between her and Jesus. We contacted Santo’s family to explain the way the evidence in this case led to this conclusion. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her loved ones at this difficult time,” the spokeswoman added.

Jesus was convicted for two assaults and jailed. Also a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) gave details of seven calls from Espirito Santo about her partner between May 2019 and April 2020. In her final 999 call on 8 April 2020, she reported being attacked hours after Jesus was released on police bail for an assault earlier that day in which he pinned her down and pushed his arm against her throat.

The 999 call handler deemed the call non-urgent as Jesus had left the home and told Espirito Santo to ring back on the non-emergency 101 number.

However, eight minutes later when the non-emergency call handler answered, all she could hear were the distraught cries of a baby. After police forced entry to Espirito Santo’s flat, they found her slumped on the sofa cradling her six-month-old son. After the death, Julio Jesus was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Santo’s post-mortem examination found she had died from a pre-existing heart condition and that there was a possible link between the stress of the assault and her heart failing.