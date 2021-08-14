Abu Dhabi Police provides mini-umbrellas to workers to avoid heat

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol provided mini-umbrellas and cold water bottles to outdoor workers to escape from the scorching summer heat.

The initiative titled, “We Ease Their Suffering”, was launched by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police. This is aimed at bringing comfort to workers in the Capital amid rising temperatures.

The patrols go around town handing out water, milk, and mini-umbrellas to workers maintaining public parks and gardens, as well as farmers. The initiative also aims to enhance the societal role of the Abu Dhabi Police in ensuring the safety and protection of all members of society.

Abu Dhabi Police said, “The drive aims at recognizing the efforts and ensure the safety of those working under tough conditions and who endure hot temperatures in outdoor sites” “It also aims to provide all the necessary tools to workers, while ensuring their safety by protecting them from the risks of heat exhaustion, sunstroke and other summer illnesses.”

In Al Ain, a similar initiative has also been rolled out with the Anti-Narcotics Department launching the ‘Make It Cool To Them’ drive, under which umbrellas and cold water containers are distributed among workers and farmers in the Garden City. (AW)