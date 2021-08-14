41 held for partying during COVID lockdown in PH

Forty-one persons were apprehended for violating the COVID-19 lockdown measures and partying in Pasig City.

Mayor Vico Sotto said the arrests were made at Royana Events Place in Axis Road, Barangay Kalawaan where the party was held. Sotto tweeted: “Ang titigas ng ulo!” (These people are so stubborn.)

The Pasig City and Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine and the mass gathering is prohibited from August 6 to August 20.

Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said the investigation was ongoing. Eleazar asked the public to report similar incidents to authorities.

In a statement, he said: “I am urging the public to report or provide any information to the police if they have information on violations of quarantine protocols.”

Authorities have asked the public to forward reports of quarantine violations to the PNP’s official mobile hot lines 0919-160-1752 (Smart) and 0917-847-5757 (Globe), as well as their email address: [email protected] or through social media – facebook.com/OfficialPNPhotline and web portal.