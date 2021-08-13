UAE expat goes from having AED200,000 debt to becoming a millionaire

An expatriate in the UAE has just become a millionaire after his lucky numbers were picked in the Mahzooz draw.

Indian national Baranidaran Cannappane, who was one of the two winners who will split the AED2 million Mahzooz grand prize, said that with his winnings, he can now pay off his debt amounting to more than AED200,000.

“I play every week and sometimes win AED35 but this time I felt something would happen, I felt my luck would change,” Cannappane told The National.

“I was with my wife and children and we were laughing, screaming, jumping. We were so excited,” he added.

Cannappane has been living in the UAE for a decade and earns less than AED9,000 per month as an IT professional.

He said that with his winnings, “a huge weight has been lifted” off his shoulders especially as he supports not only his wife and children, but also elderly parents back home in India.

“I have debts here and in India because I had to pay for things like my wedding, medical bills and education expenses for different members of my family,” Cannappane said.

“I always worry about money because when I pay one loan off another mounts up. With this money, I can now settle the full debt, about AED200,000, and a similar amount in India,” he added.

The next goal for Cannappane? Surprise his parents with his plan to go home at the end of the year.