Is PASKO (Pacquiao-Isko) tandem enough to beat admin bets?

Sources close to the camp of Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno are hopeful that the two will team up for the 2022 national elections.

Their camps believed that the two can challenge the administration bet regardless on who among them will decide to run in the country’s top post.

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she has started exploratory talks with Pacquiao.

Moreno has been leading the pre-election surveys next to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

“We want Yorme (referring to Moreno) and Senator Pacquiao to meet and try to explore the possibility of teaming up for the presidential polls. We proposed the meeting to take place as soon as the senator has returned to the country from his August 21 bout,” a source from Pacquiao camp told Manila Bulletin.

“Pasko could mean Pacquiao-Isko or Isko-Pacquiao. Whoever gives way to the other in seeking the top post would mean six years of Christmas blessings to all Filipinos if both are elected,” the source added.

The source said that both leaders must decide because one of them has to let go of the presidential dream.