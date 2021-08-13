Filipina in Dubai gives birth to twins amid battle vs. COVID-19

A Filipino woman in Dubai who contracted COVID-19 safely gave birth to twin daughters.

It was a scary time for 26-year-old Filipina Mariecen Nituma Agillon after she was rushed to the hospital 31 weeks into her pregnancy due to COVID-19, reported The National.

While in the hospital, it was found that Agillon had pneumonia in both of her lungs and had to be given seven liters of oxygen. Doctors also later found that she had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

This prompted the doctors to perform an emergency cesarean section on Agillon and she later gave birth to twin daughters—Laura Eve and Lauren Glory—albeit prematurely.

Agillon’s daughters were born only 32 weeks into her pregnancy.

The babies, nonetheless, were safe and tested negative for COVID-19 despite having some complications due to their mother’s battle against the disease.

After her battle with COVID-19 amid pregnancy, Agillon is now at home with her husband and their newborn daughters.

“My husband and I could only pray that things would turn out the way they did, and God answered our prayers,” Agillon said.

“The positive experience and outcome was only achieved by the dedicated teamwork of all the doctors at the hospital. We are so thankful,” she added.