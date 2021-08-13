DXB airport expects over one million passengers from August 12-22

The Dubai International Airport is set to welcome at least one million airport passengers from August 12 to August 22, 2021.

During the weekends around 100,000 passengers are expected to arrive.

The airport is expecting it to be the busiest week due to the long weekends.

It is also the celebration of the Islamic New Year.

“Dubai airport urges travellers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys as @DXB is preparing for what could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year. #Dubai,” it said on a Twitter post.

Many of the arriving passengers to Dubai were primarily to the downgrading of UAE’s status in the UK.