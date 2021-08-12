Phivolcs: Mt. Pinatubo returns to normal state 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has lowered down the alert level for Mt. Pinatubo.

Phivolcs said that Pinatubo has returned to its normal state after an increased in volcanic activities in recent months.

“Observational parameters have returned to baseline levels and the volcano has returned to a period of quiescence,” state volcanologists say in its latest bulletin.

Mt. Pinatubo was placed under Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest, on March 4 due to over a thousand “imperceptible” earthquakes.

The agency said that there’s a continuous decline in earthquakes recorded in Pinatubo since July.

Pinatubo erupted in 1991, one of the most devastating volcanic eruptions in recorded history.