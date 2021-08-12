Latest News

Phivolcs: Mt. Pinatubo returns to normal state 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has lowered down the alert level for Mt. Pinatubo. 

Phivolcs said that Pinatubo has returned to its normal state after an increased in volcanic activities in recent months.

“Observational parameters have returned to baseline levels and the volcano has returned to a period of quiescence,” state volcanologists say in its latest bulletin.

Mt. Pinatubo was placed under Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest, on March 4 due to over a thousand “imperceptible” earthquakes.

The agency said that there’s a continuous decline in earthquakes recorded in Pinatubo since July.

Pinatubo erupted in 1991, one of the most devastating volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Walang sinasanto ang Presidente’, says Roque on DOH’s PHP67 billion misused budget 

3 mins ago

Louise Mabulo seeks CHR’s help to declare Nas Daily’s Yassin as persona non-grata

2 hours ago

Dubai hotels may now operate with 100% capacity as COVID-19 protocols eases for tourism sector

2 hours ago

PH gov’t urged to use standard COVID-19 vaccine cards

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button