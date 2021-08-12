Latest News

PH records 12,439 new COVID-19 infections—highest in four months

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 12,439 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, the highest in over four months. 

According to its August 12 COVID-19 bulletin, the new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 1,700,363—of which 87,663 are active. 

The DOH also recorded 6,090 new recoveries and 165 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and the death toll to 1,583,161 and 29,539, respectively. 

Of the active cases, the DOH said 95.3 percent are mild, 1.5 percent is severe, 1.2 percent is asymptomatic, 1.08 percent is moderate, and 0.9 percent are critical. 

The DOH likewise reported that 69 percent of ICU beds, 57 percent of isolation beds, 60 percent of ward beds, and 49 percent of ventilators are being utilized. 

In the National Capital Region, 68 percent of ICU beds, 59 percent of isolation beds, 62 percent of ward beds, and 52 percent of ventilators are being utilized. 

 

