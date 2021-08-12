PH gov’t urged to use standard COVID-19 vaccine cards

Senator Grace Poe has backed proposals to come up with a standard COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel and local establishments.

“The passport is just a standard vaccine card with a central database perhaps with a QR code and proper safety features so it is easily verifiable. This will prevent forgery,” Poe said.

“An official standard passport vaccine issued by the appropriate government agency will enable our countrymen not only to travel much easier abroad but also help local establishments verify the authenticity of a vaccine card especially when there are large capacity events or when dine in in restaurants resumes,” she added in a statement.

The lady senator also said that “businesses may safely accommodate more customers who are fully vaccinated and transition safely to a new normal”.

Under the current COVID-19 vaccination act, the cards issued to a vaccinated individual will only serve as proof that the person inoculated against COVID-19 but it shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment, and other similar government transaction purposes.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Junior laments that the vaccination cards of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs in Hong Kong are not being considered valid.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Locsin said that the problem with Philippine-issued cards do not came from a single source.

“Our vaccination cards are not accepted in Hong Kong because they are not connected to a single source. Poor OFWs going to their jobs in Hong Kong even if jabbed,” Locsin said.

Locsin did not give further details on the incidents involving vaccination cards of OFWs.